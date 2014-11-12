FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spar Group full-year HEPS rises 12.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Group full-year HEPS rises 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd :

* Group delivered a 15.0 pct improvement in FY turnover to R54.5 billion (2013: R47.4 billion)

* Excluding BWG, group reported FY turnover growth of 9.2 pct to R51.7 billion

* FY profit before tax increased 11.2 pct to R1.8 billion (2013: R1.7 billion), or an increase of 8.2 pct on a like-for-like basis (excluding BWG)

* Approved a final dividend declaration of 345 cents per share (2013: 306 cents)

* FY headline EPS up 12.5 percent to 781.8 cents

* Expects to see an improvement in profitability of Irish operations in short term, which should have a positive impact on group’s bottom line by 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.