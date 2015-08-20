NZ's Spark upbeat about growth, shrugs off full-year profit slide

WELLINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Spark Ltd forecast a higher dividend and earnings growth next year, although annual net profit slid 19 percent after the telecommunications retailer booked one-off gains from an asset sale the previous year.

Although net profit fell, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose 2.8 percent as the company gained customers for its mobile and digital services.

It forecast EBITDA growth of up to 3 percent next year as well as a higher dividend plus a special payment.

“The headline financial results support the Board’s view that a return to long-term, sustainable growth in free cash flow, revenue and earnings over the coming years is both realistic and achievable,” the company said in a statement.

Spark reported a final dividend of 11 cents per share, up from 9 cents per share last year. Its total dividend rose to 20 cents per share from 17 cents last year.

“For FY16, Spark New Zealand anticipates paying an annual dividend of 22 cents per share and a special dividend of 3 cents per share as a means of returning excess capital, subject to there being no material adverse changes in operating outlook.”

Spark, one of the country’s largest companies by market capitalisation, said net profit after taxes fell to NZ$373 million ($247 million) in the year ended June 30, from NZ$458 million a year ago.

Operating revenue slipped 2.9 percent from last year due to an ongoing slide in fixed-line services.

The company, which split off its network business into Chorus Ltd in 2011, offers retail fixed-line, mobile, and Internet services, and has recently launched an online television service.

It competes against the local unit of Vodafone Ltd, the smaller privately owned Two Degrees and a large number of small internet service providers. ($1 = 1.5099 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Edwina Gibbs)