6 months ago
Spark NZ reports 12.6 pct jump in half-year profit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 15, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 6 months ago

Spark NZ reports 12.6 pct jump in half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand Ltd reported a 12.6 percent rise in half-year net profit on Thursday.

New Zealand's largest provider of mobile phone services said net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 totalled NZ$178 million ($128 million), compared with NZ$158 million for the same period the previous year.

Earnings per share of NZ$0.097 slightly beat analyst expectations of NZ$0.09.

The company will pay an interim dividend of NZ$0.11 per share and a special dividend of NZ$0.15 per share, the same payout as a year ago. ($1 = 1.3862 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Susan Fenton)

