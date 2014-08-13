FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank says Q2 net interest income was DKK 416 mln
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank says Q2 net interest income was DKK 416 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S : * Says Q2 net interest income increased 5% on Q1, amounting to DKK 416 million * Says Q2 net income from fees, charges and commissions DKK 195 million * H1 pre-tax profits of DKK 512 million, equal to a 15.3% p.a. return on equity * Says impairment of loans and advances, etc. shrank by 17% (yoy), amounting to

DKK 169 million * H1 core income DKK 1.6 billion, up 12% on H1 2013 * Says H1 core earnings before impairment amounted to DKK 707 million - 24% up

on H1 2013 * Sees impairment losses to have a somewhat lower ultimate impact on the year’s

income statement than in 2013 * Says due to developments in H1 keeps expectations for full-year core earnings

before writedowns of about DKK 1.1 billion * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.