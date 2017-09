July 30 (Reuters) - Sparta AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 2.7 million (year ago: EUR 2.4 million) * Says securities sales - combined current and non-current assets - amounted in H1

2014 to EUR 15.4 million versus EUR 12.6 million year ago * Says H1 securities income of EUR 3.9 million (previous year: EUR 3.5 million)