FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Sparton says CFO Don Pearson will be leaving the company
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Sparton says CFO Don Pearson will be leaving the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “company” in headline) June 1 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp : * Announces CFO transition * Says Don Pearson, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sparton Corporation will be leaving * Don Pearson will be leaving in order to accept a position as chief financial officer of a private equity-backed company * Says company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer * Says has engaged a senior finance professional to assist the company with financial and accounting matters on an interim basis * Says wood will serve as interim principal financial officer for the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.