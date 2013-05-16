FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's State Grid to buy 19.9 pct stake in SP AusNet
May 16, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 4 years

China's State Grid to buy 19.9 pct stake in SP AusNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Power International (SPI) has agreed to sell a 19.9 percent stake in Australia’s SP AusNet to China’s State Grid International Development Ltd for A$824 million ($812 million), SP Ausnet said in a stock market filing on Friday.

SP AusNet, listed in Australia and Singapore, owns and operates electricity and gas distribution assets in Victoria state, including the state-wide electricity transmission network.

SPI will continue to hold a 31.1 percent stake in SP AusNet and SP AusNet will remain publicly listed, the statement said.

For details, click on: ($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
