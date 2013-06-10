FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spectra Algonquin Gas unit has outage at Chaplin, Conn., station
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spectra Algonquin Gas unit has outage at Chaplin, Conn., station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy unit Algonquin Gas Transmission on Monday said it experienced an unplanned outage at its Chaplin, Connecticut, natural gas compressor station and repair efforts to restore the station to full capacity were underway.

In a website posting, the company said as a result of the outage, Algonquin was experiencing a capacity reduction of an additional 50,000 dekatherms per day (50 million cubic feet per day) through and downstream of its Cromwell, Connecticut compressor station.

Due to the outage and ongoing work at the Cromwell station the company said it estimates that capacity through Cromwell had been reduced to approximately 350,000 dekatherms per day.

The 1,120-mile Algonquin Gas Transmission system has the capacity to carry 2.44 billion cubic feet per day of gas throughout New England.

It is 100 percent owned and operated by Spectra Energy Transmission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.