Spectra completes Bobcat Louisiana natgas storage site work
August 5, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Corp on Monday said it had completed planned work at the Bobcat salt cavern natural gas storage facility in Louisiana ahead of schedule.

In a prior website posting, the company had said it expected three separate outages this summer to restrict some injections or withdrawals from the facility in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana.

A company spokeswoman said previously the work was related to an expansion at the site. The expansion is expected to increase working gas capacity at the site to 46 billion cubic feet from 14 bcf.

The Bobcat site interconnects with Spectra’s Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline system and four other pipeline systems, according to the company’s website.

Shares of Spectra were down 0.3 percent at $35.87 in morning trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
