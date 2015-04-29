FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy says cutting 170 jobs in western Canada
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy says cutting 170 jobs in western Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from Spectra, quotes)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Spectra Energy Corp is cutting 170 jobs as it consolidates positions at its Calgary and Vancouver offices in western Canada, the company said on Wednesday.

Gary Weilinger, vice-president of external affairs, said abut 85 contractors and 85 employees would be let go. There will be no cuts in field positions.

In total, Spectra has around 1,200 employees in western Canada. The pipeline and midstream company focuses on gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and liquids across North America.

Weilinger said the job cuts were not related to weak global oil prices, which more than halved between June 2014 and January this year, and pipeline volumes remained strong.

“We have got a number of office and support functions around western Canada that operate parallel to others and we are consolidating some of those functions,” he said.

Some of the affected employees will leave Spectra on Wednesday. Others will leave by the end of the year, and a third group will be offered relocation packages to Spectra offices elsewhere, Weilinger said. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.