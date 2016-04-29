FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spectra responding to Texas Eastern pipeline fire in western Pennsylvania
April 29, 2016

Spectra responding to Texas Eastern pipeline fire in western Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy is responding to a fire along its Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline in Western Pennsylvania on Friday morning, according to a company spokesman.

The company provided limited details, only saying the fire occurred in Salem Township, Pennsylvania, and that they have activated the company’s emergency response plan.

Texas Eastern is a 9,096-mile pipeline that connects the Gulf Coast with high demand markets in the northeastern United States (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

