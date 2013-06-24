FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spectra Energy says it restarted Express-Platte oil line Saturday
June 24, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Spectra Energy says it restarted Express-Platte oil line Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy said Monday it shut its 280,000 barrel per day (bpd) Express-Platte pipeline system at the end of last week due to communication problems caused by heavy flooding in Alberta, but restarted the lines over the weekend.

Spectra spokesman Phil West said the 280,000 bpd Express line, which carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta to Casper, Wyoming was down for slightly less time than the 164,000 bpd Platte line that continues to Wood River, Illinois.

Having shut on Friday both lines were restarted between late afternoon and early evening on Saturday, West said, adding no further disruption to the lines was expected from the Alberta flooding.

