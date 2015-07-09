FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spectra Express pipeline volumes dip on Gibson terminal repair work
July 9, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Spectra Express pipeline volumes dip on Gibson terminal repair work

Catherine Ngai

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Corp’s 280,000-barrel-per-day Express pipeline cannot pull crude oil from Gibson Energy Inc’s Hardisty, Alberta terminal, where a booster pump is being repaired, a spokesman for Spectra said on Thursday.

Work expected to be completed on July 21, he added.

Gibson Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a shipper notice sent out last week and seen by Reuters said all affected shippers should contact the Express pipeline scheduler for alternate solutions.

It is unknown how many barrels per day the Gibson terminal puts on the Express pipeline, which runs from Hardisty to Casper, Wyoming, and carries a variety of light, medium and heavy crudes.

One trader in Calgary said the overall market impact appeared to be limited so far.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for August delivery last traded at 50 cents per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, having settled at 40 cents per barrel below on Wednesday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for August delivery traded at $12.95 per barrel below WTI, widening from $12.65 per barrel below the previous day. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

