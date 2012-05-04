UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy posts lower 1st-qtr profit

* Q1 EPS $0.51 vs $0.55 last year

* Q1 oper rev falls 4 pct to $1.5 bln

May 4 (Reuters) - Natural gas pipeline operator Spectra Energy posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in gas prices and warmer-than-normal weather conditions.

Natural gas prices averaged $2.5 per million British thermal units in the January-March quarter, 40 percent lower than the previous year.

Net income fell to $333 million, or 51 cents per share, from $357 million, 55 cents per share, a year ago.

Operating revenues fell 4 percent to $1.54 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $30.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.