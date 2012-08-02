FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spectra Energy profit misses Street on weak oil, gas prices
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Spectra Energy profit misses Street on weak oil, gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas pipeline operator Spectra Energy reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as oil and natural gas prices fell, and the company said it expects weak commodity prices to affect full-year results.

Net income from controlling interests fell to $215 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $284 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue dipped 6 percent to $1.11 billion, below market estimates of $1.27 billion.

