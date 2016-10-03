FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spectral Medical's sepsis treatment fails late-stage study
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Spectral Medical's sepsis treatment fails late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc said its experimental treatment for sepsis - a common, oft-deadly complication of infection - failed a late-stage study, stymieing the company's plans to bring to market the first FDA-approved device for the condition.

Sepsis occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive to fight infection or bacterial toxins, triggering a cascade of physiological changes that can lead to multiple organ failure and even death.

Toronto-based Spectral Medical holds North American rights to a system developed by Japan's Toray Industries Inc, designed to restore blood pressure and correct organ dysfunction by using an antibiotic to detoxify the blood.

Once the patient's blood has been extracted it is passed through a column to remove a type of toxin, called an endotoxin, which is believed to be a major trigger for sepsis.

The trial did not meet the main goal of absolute reduction in mortality rate at 28 days, Spectral said on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.