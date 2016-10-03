Spectral Medical's sepsis treatment fails late-stage study

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc said its experimental treatment for sepsis - a common, oft-deadly complication of infection - failed a late-stage study, stymieing the company's plans to bring to market the first FDA-approved device for the condition.

Sepsis occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive to fight infection or bacterial toxins, triggering a cascade of physiological changes that can lead to multiple organ failure and even death.

Toronto-based Spectral Medical holds North American rights to a system developed by Japan's Toray Industries Inc, designed to restore blood pressure and correct organ dysfunction by using an antibiotic to detoxify the blood.

Once the patient's blood has been extracted it is passed through a column to remove a type of toxin, called an endotoxin, which is believed to be a major trigger for sepsis.

The trial did not meet the main goal of absolute reduction in mortality rate at 28 days, Spectral said on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)