FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves changes to Spectral's septic shock trial
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

FDA approves changes to Spectral's septic shock trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spectral Diagnostics Inc said the U.S. health regulator approved a change in the design of a late-stage trial of its therapy for septic shock, to increase the study’s ability to detect the treatment’s effects.

The trial, named EUPHRATES, will now have two interim analyses instead of one.

It tests the company’s Toraymyxin, which has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, combined with the standard of care.

The company expects the trial to be fully enrolled by the end of 2014.

Septic shock is a potentially dangerous fall in blood pressure because of the presence of bacteria.

Based on the current rate of enrolment, Spectral will disclose results of the first analysis before the end of the first quarter of 2013, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at 24.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.