Spectris says Chairman John Hughes to step down

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Measuring instruments maker Spectris Plc said John Hughes would step down as chairman after more than eight years in the role.

* Spectris said it has begun looking for successor for Hughes, who said the "timing is right" for a new person to take up the position.

* "In the interests of good governance and also given the strong strategic and operating initiatives that we have launched, I feel that the timing is right for a new Chairman to be appointed," Hughes said in a statement.

* The decline in global industrial demand in the first half of the year prompted the company to implement in July a group-wide programme to help optimize productivity.

* The company said last month that it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be in line with market expectations, helped by a weak pound. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)