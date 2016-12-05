FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
UPDATE 1-Spectris says Chairman John Hughes to step down
#Industrials
December 5, 2016 / 9:20 AM / in 9 months

UPDATE 1-Spectris says Chairman John Hughes to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, shares)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Measuring instruments maker Spectris Plc said John Hughes would step down as chairman after more than eight years in the role.

* Spectris said it has begun looking for successor for Hughes, who said the "timing is right" for a new person to take up the position.

* "In the interests of good governance and also given the strong strategic and operating initiatives that we have launched, I feel that the timing is right for a new chairman to be appointed," Hughes said in a statement.

* Shares in the company were up 1.25 percent at 2098 pence at 0856 GMT on the London Stock Exchange

* Spectris refined its strategy in 2015, putting in place better manufacturing practices that reduced its costs and growing through acquisitions.

* The company has made a series of acquisitions to move into providing software, hardware and services from the supply of instruments in the face of weak industrial demand.

* Spectris said last month that it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be in line with market expectations, helped by a weak pound. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Gopakumar Warrier)

