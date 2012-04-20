UPDATE 1-Spectris quarterly sales rise 21 pct

* Q1 like-for-like sales up 5 pct

* Says strategically well positioned for rest of 2012

* Says growth has moderated after strong recovery in 2011

April 20 (Reuters) - Spectris Plc’s first-quarter sales rose by a fifth, helped partly by a string of acquisitions last year.

The maker of testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation, said growth had moderated following a strong recovery in 2011.

The British company’s full-year sales topped 1 billion pounds for the first time in 2011.

The company, whose products include digital indication and control system, semiconductor related devices, infrared equipment for temperature measurement, gas analysis products, and analytical x-ray systems, said it was strategically well positioned for the rest of the year.

The engineering company acquired smaller rivals Omega Engineering and Sixnet last year.

Total like-for-like sales rose 5 percent during the quarter -- like-for-like sales in Asia Pacific grew 7 percent, while comparable sales in Europe rose 2 percent.

The Surrey England-based company’s shares, that have surged over 40 percent since the start of the year, closed at 1857 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.