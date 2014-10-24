FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spectris warns FY profit to be modestly below market estimates
October 24, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Spectris warns FY profit to be modestly below market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc cautioned that full-year profit would be “modestly below” market expectations as economic conditions in its main geographies had shown little improvement.

The company said the market was expecting earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) of between 188 million pounds and 211 million pounds.

Spectris’ reported sales fell 5 percent for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 as the strong pound continued to hurt. At constant currency, like-for-like sales were flat.

Spectris makes testing and control equipment for the mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation industries. (Reporting by Aashika Jain and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

