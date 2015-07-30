FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spectris sees full-year profit at lower end of market expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Spectris sees full-year profit at lower end of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc warned that it expected its full-year adjusted operating profit to be near the lower end of market expectations, hurt by its cost reduction measures and a challenging trading environment.

Analysts on an average expect adjusted operating profit of between 200 million pounds and 223.4 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Spectris’s forecast is for adjusted operating profit before the impact of currency translation in the second half.

The company makes testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.