Spectris sees full-year profit at lower end of market expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc warned that it expected its full-year adjusted operating profit to be near the lower end of market expectations, hurt by its cost reduction measures and a challenging trading environment.

Analysts on an average expect adjusted operating profit of between 200 million pounds and 223.4 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Spectris’s forecast is for adjusted operating profit before the impact of currency translation in the second half.

The company makes testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)