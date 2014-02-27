FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Spectris sales rise on acquisitions, forex
February 27, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Spectris sales rise on acquisitions, forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc said its sales rose marginally in 2013 helped by recent acquisitions and foreign currency movements.

The company, which makes testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation, said sales rose about 2 percent to 1.20 billion pounds ($2.00 billion) in the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

The company benefited from the integration of its industrial automation and communication businesses following the recent acquisitions of Sixnet and N-Tron, Spectris said on Thursday.

Adjusted pretax profit rose 1 percent to 205.6 million pounds. Spectris raised its full-year dividend to 42.75 pence per share from 39 pence a year earlier.

The company had restated its results for the year earlier following the adoption of new accounting standards, Spectris said.

