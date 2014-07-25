Spectris profit hurt by lower mining demand

July 25 (Reuters) - Electrical engineering equipment maker Spectris Plc said first-half pretax profit slumped 10 percent, dented by a weaker- than-expected performance in the second quarter primarily in the mining and academic research sectors.

The company, which makes testing and control equipment for the mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical and transportation industries, said a strong pound also hurt its revenue and operating profit.

The FTSE 250 company, which gets most of its revenue from outside the UK, said its second half would benefit from investments incurred in the first half. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)