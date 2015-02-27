FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Spectris's full-year adjusted pretax profit falls 6.4 pct as costs rise
#Corrections News
February 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Spectris's full-year adjusted pretax profit falls 6.4 pct as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 6.4 percent, not 8 percent)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc said its full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 6.4 percent as higher costs hurt gross margins.

Spectris said adjusted pretax profit fell to 192.5 million pounds ($297 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 205.6 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which makes testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation, said adjusted sales fell 2 percent to 1.17 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6481 pounds Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
