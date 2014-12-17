FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferncliff Listed DAI 1 AS sells 6.1 million Spectrum shares
December 17, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ferncliff Listed DAI 1 AS sells 6.1 million Spectrum shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spectrum ASA :

* Ferncliff Listed DAI 1 AS, company controlled by Spectrum board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, sold 6.1 million Spectrum shares at 29 Norwegian crowns ($4) per share

* Ferncliff Listed DAI AS, has undertaken a customary lock-up agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for all shares in Spectrum not sold as part of placement, for a period lasting until June 17, 2015

* Says after transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have a total holding of 4,181,183 Spectrum shares corresponding to 9.76 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4986 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)

