Finland to auction new 4G spectrum

HELSINKI, March 29 (Reuters) - Finland is set to auction new, fourth-generation wireless licenses, the government said on Thursday.

The auction is for the 800 MHz frequency band, valuable because it allows mobile signals to travel long distances.

The government set a minimum price of 100 million euros ($133 million) for all of the licences. It will be sold in six batches and bids are limited to three batches per buyer.

The spectrum auction, the first since a trial in 2009, will be held in 2013 at the latest, the government said. ($1 = 0.7525 euro) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Dan Lalor)