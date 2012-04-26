UPDATE 1-Spectrum profit soars on higher sales of colon drug

April 26 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales of its colon cancer drug, Fusilev.

First-quarter net income rose to $47 million, or 71 cents a share, from $13 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items it earned 40 cents a share. Revenue rose 36 percent to $60 million, helped by a 46 percent jump in Fusilev sales.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 27 cents a share on revenue of $56.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spectrum shares closed at $11.15 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.