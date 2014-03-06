FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High-speed trader Infinium stops trading, winds down -president
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

High-speed trader Infinium stops trading, winds down -president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management has stopped trading and is working to wind down the company, President Mark Palchak told Reuters on Thursday.

Infinium sold five trading desks and some physical assets to foreign-exchange brokerage FXCM Inc, according to FXCM.

FXCM and a subsidiary have hired 48 Infinium employees to trade for a new joint venture, V3 Markets, Palchak said in an interview.

The total sale price was not disclosed. It included approximately $11.9 million owed by Infinium to FXCM, according to the brokerage.

Infinium had been among the higher-profile electronic trading groups and was a household name among Chicago traders. The firm traded in commodities, energy and other markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.