A federal judge in West Palm Beach has tossed a proposed
class action alleging that Western Union's Speedpay, an
electronic bill payment service, collected millions of dollars
in fees from Florida consumers without being licensed to do so.
Speedpay did not need a license to operate as a money
transmitter because it did not receive consumers' money and thus
was not subject to licensing requirements under a Florida law on
money services businesses, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra
ruled on Tuesday.
