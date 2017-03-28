FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses RICO claims against Western Union's Speedpay
March 28, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 months ago

Judge dismisses RICO claims against Western Union's Speedpay

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida has dismissed a racketeering claim against Western Union’s Speedpay, a payment processor accused of collecting millions of dollars of improper fees from Florida customers using the service to pay bills.

In a decision published on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra said consumers suing Speedpay did not prove the existence of a racketeering enterprise, an essential element for a claim under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o8m3Jd

