Judge dismisses RICO claims against Western Union's Speedpay

A federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida has dismissed a racketeering claim against Western Union’s Speedpay, a payment processor accused of collecting millions of dollars of improper fees from Florida customers using the service to pay bills.

In a decision published on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra said consumers suing Speedpay did not prove the existence of a racketeering enterprise, an essential element for a claim under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

