Speedskating-Russian champion fails doping test for EPO

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian speedskating champion Sergei Lisin is facing a two-year doping ban after failing a test for the blood booster EPO, the country’s governing body for the sport (SKR) said on Saturday.

“He has been provisionally suspended pending the results of the B sample,” SKR spokesman Andrei Mitkov told Reuters.

Lisin, 33, failed the test after surprisingly winning the 10,000 metres at last month’s national championships in the city of Kolomna. He upset the favourites by lowering his personal best by more than 34 seconds.

If found guilty, Lisin would miss the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Martyn Herman)