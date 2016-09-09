FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Speedy Hire says Jan Astrand to continue as chairman
September 9, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Speedy Hire says Jan Astrand to continue as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Speedy Hire Plc said its Executive Chairman Jan Astrand would continue in the role, after shareholders voted against a resolution by its largest stakeholder to oust him.

Toscafund Asset Management LLP, which owns a 19.44 percent stake in Speedy, called for Astrand's removal last month, saying he was "indecisive as a business leader" and that he had failed to consult with shareholders about key board appointments.

Industrial tools and equipment rental company Speedy Hire also said in a statement on Friday that its shareholders had voted to appoint David Shearer as a director of the company.

The fund was pushing for Shearer's appointment to the board.

Shearer was the chairman of infrastructure company Mouchel Group Plc between 2012 and 2014 and played a big role in its turnaround.

Toscafund did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

