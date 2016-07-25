FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Speedy Hire investor Toscafund calls for removal of executive chairman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 25, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Speedy Hire investor Toscafund calls for removal of executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove incorrect reference that Toscafund did not give reasons for seeking board changes)

July 25 (Reuters) - Hire group Speedy Hire Plc said investor Toscafund Asset Management LLP has requested a general meeting to call for the removal of Executive Chairman Jan Astrand.

The company, which hires out tools, equipment and plants to construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, said Toscafund had also proposed the appointment of David Shearer to Speedy Hire's board.

Toscafund, which holds in excess of 5 percent of Speedy Hire's paid up capital, confirmed its two proposals in a separate statement. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.