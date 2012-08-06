FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka Spence group Q1 net up 16.3 pct
August 6, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Spence group Q1 net up 16.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Group results for Sri Lanka's
conglomerate Aitken Spence for the first quarter ended
June 30, 2012, as released on Monday (in millions of rupees
unless stated):  
       
                                  Q1 2012/13    Q1 2011/12    
    Net profit                     640.57        550.74    
    Earnings per share   
    (basic, rupees)                  1.58          1.36   
    Revenue                      8,614.00      5,583.71   
       
    NOTE - Results provisional and subject to audit. Aitken  
Spence has investments in sectors from leisure to transport, 
cargo and power generation. It is the ninth heavily weighted
share by market capitalisation. 

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

