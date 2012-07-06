Chinese developer SPG Land sinks 6.4 pct after warning of loss

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese property developer SPG Land opened down 6.4 percent on Friday morning, after the company warned that it may post a loss for the six months ended June 30.

SPG Land said its preliminary assessment was the company sank to a loss for the six months as a result of the slowdown in China’s property market, which has adversely affected sales. It said it would post its audited results by the end of August. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by John Mair)