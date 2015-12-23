FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeo buys bus air conditioning supplier Spheros
December 23, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Valeo buys bus air conditioning supplier Spheros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy bus air conditioning supplier Spheros from German buyout group Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Spheros, which has annual revenue of about 250 million euros ($273 million) and higher margins than Valeo, supplies air conditioning systems to “all the main bus manufacturers and major fleet operators”, according to the French group.

Valeo is hoping to capitalise on expected annual growth of 5 percent in the bus market in coming years, driven by greater demand for public transport across the world as cities expand.

Spheros has a worldwide sales network, employs 1,100 staff, and operates plants in Germany, Finland, Turkey, the United States, Brazil, China and India, Valeo said. The deal will boost earnings from the first year, it added.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG said the disposal of its Spheros stake would generate a capital gain of between 15 and 18 million euros, adding that sales proceeds equated to more than double its original investment of 13.9 million. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by James Regan, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
