FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GP Investments buys control of Swiss buyout firm Spice
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

GP Investments buys control of Swiss buyout firm Spice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - GP Investments Ltd, the largest Latin American private-equity firm, has won control of Spice Private Equity Ltd on Thursday after buying out two partners in the Switzerland-based company for about $51 million, further expanding beyond Brazil.

In a securities filing, GP Investments said that it paid $35.25 per share of Spice, or about 15 percent below book value, to Fortress Investment Group LLC and Newbury Associates LLC for their stakes. The deal leaves GP Investments and some subsidiaries with control of 58.5 percent of Spice.

The transaction is pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Spice, which has net asset value estimated at about $209 million, focuses on private-equity investments in emerging markets.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.