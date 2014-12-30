FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SpiceJet asked to pay $31.5 mln to state airport operator - govt source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

India's SpiceJet asked to pay $31.5 mln to state airport operator - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India’s state-run airport operator has asked troubled budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd to deposit 2 billion rupees ($31.5 million) by Dec. 31, failing which the airline could be put in the so-called cash-and-carry mode, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

SpiceJet has so far given a bank guarantee of 825 million rupees of the total due, the official, who declined to be named, told reporters in New Delhi. He said the aviation ministry would decide the next course of action in case the airline didn’t pay by the deadline.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet needs urgent funding to continue operations smoothly. It was forced to briefly ground its aircraft this month as suppliers refused to fuel them.

Co-founder Ajay Singh is leading a rescue plan for the airline and could team up with private-equity players to infuse funds, government officials have said previously. ($1 = 63.5275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.