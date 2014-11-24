FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SpiceJet says in early talks with investors for fresh capital
November 24, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-SpiceJet says in early talks with investors for fresh capital

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Says parties have shown interest in investing in company

* Needs capital to return to profitability after 5 qtrs of losses (Adds airline’s quote, shares, context)

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India’s SpiceJet Ltd is in “exploratory and preliminary stage” talks with investors about raising fresh capital that it needs to return to profitability, the budget airline said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

SpiceJet, which this month reported its fifth consecutive quarter of losses, has been trying to raise fresh capital for much of this year. It said in May it was in “advanced” talks for capital infusion but no deal materialised.

“We wish to clarify that a few parties have approached us and evinced interest in making investments into SpiceJet Limited (the ”Company“), as the Company has been exploring various options for raising fresh capital,” the airline said.

The talks are at an early stage so it would be improper to comment on the specifics of any possible stake sale, it said.

Shares in the carrier were down 2.37 percent by 1015 GMT following the statement, against a 0.58 percent rise in the benchmark and erasing some of Friday’s gains when SpiceJet stock jumped 15 percent after news channel CNBC TV18 said an investment was imminent, citing sources.

The airline, controlled by billionaire Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Group, has been losing money as competition for passengers forces fares down and, like rivals, it battles with some of the highest operating costs in the aviation industry.

It has been seen as a potential target by foreign airlines eager for exposure to one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets after rules were eased in 2012 to allow foreign carriers to buy up to 49 percent in local airlines.

SpiceJet chief operating officer Sanjiv Kapoor said at a press briefing last week the airline would not be able to return to profitability without a capital injection.

“Until we recapitalise the airline, we will not have the full ability to take out costs,” he told reporters. “Recapitalisation is needed.”

Despite measures to cut costs and raise revenues, Kapoor said the airline would need between 9 and 12 months following recapitalisation before it could report a profit. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

