SpiceJet says in talks with investors for fresh capital
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

SpiceJet says in talks with investors for fresh capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India’s SpiceJet Ltd is in “exploratory and preliminary stage” talks with investors about raising fresh capital, the budget airline said in a regulatory statement on Monday.

The airline said a few parties had approached it about making an investment but because the talks were at an early stage it would be improper to comment on the specifics of any possible stake sale.

SpiceJet, which has lost money for five consecutive quarters, has been trying to raise new money for much of this year. The airline said in May it was in “advanced” talks for a capital infusion but no deal materialised. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

