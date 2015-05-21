FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpiceJet says to raise more funds, increase fleet size
May 21, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

SpiceJet says to raise more funds, increase fleet size

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger stands outside the SpiceJet Airlines ticket counter at the domestic airport on the outskirts of Agartala November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

REUTERS - Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd(SPJT.BO), which came close to collapsing in December after running out of cash to pay its creditors, is looking to raise an additional 3 billion rupees ($47 million) and increase its fleet size to 45-50 aircraft by the end of fiscal 2015, the company said on Thursday.

In March, Indian courts had ordered India’s aviation regulator to deregister 11 of SpiceJet’s Boeing planes following disputes with three lessors. The company’s website says the carrier currently has 15 Bombardier and 19 Boeing aircraft in its fleet.

Ajay Singh, a co-founder, rescued SpiceJet in December with a $240 million bailout he says has put the airline on the road to recovery.

SpiceJet was forced to ground its fleet and cancel hundreds of flights before the rescue deal emerged.

($1 = 63.6800 rupees)

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
