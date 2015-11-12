FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SpiceJet swings to small profit in second quarter
November 12, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

India's SpiceJet swings to small profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Thursday reported a 238 million rupee ($3.6 million) net profit for July to September, after its fuel costs fell and it filled more seats on its planes.

The quarterly profit is SpiceJet’s third in a row, the airline said in a regulatory statement.

India’s second-biggest budget airline by market share made a 3.1 billion rupee net loss for the same period last year.

$1 = 66.0250 Indian rupees Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Swati Bhat; Editing by Mark Potter

