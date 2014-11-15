FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian airline SpiceJet cuts Q2 losses after filling more seats
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 15, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Indian airline SpiceJet cuts Q2 losses after filling more seats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd lost 3.1 billion rupees ($50.2 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the company said late on Friday, less than the 5.6 billion rupees it lost last year after it lowered fares to fill more seats.

SpiceJet, which has now lost money for five consecutive quarters, has been discounting ticket prices, trimming costs and reducing the size of its fleet in the last few months, as it battles fierce competition in a country where all but one of India’s main carriers are losing money.

The airline said the strategy had helped it to increase the amount of revenue it was earning per available seat kilometre by 12 percent during the quarter, and reduce costs by 7 percent, but that it was not enough to bring it back to profitability.

“Management believes that there is still further significant potential on both improving revenues. The improved performance further demonstrates that the turnaround effort, which is still work-in-progress, has gained momentum during the quarter,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

Sanjiv Kapoor, SpiceJet’s chief operating officer, told Reuters last month that the airline still needed new funding to anchor its turnaround efforts.

1 US dollar = 61.7050 Indian rupee Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.