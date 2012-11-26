FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's SpiceJet says foreign carriers interested to buy stake in co
#Financials
November 26, 2012 / 9:52 AM / in 5 years

India's SpiceJet says foreign carriers interested to buy stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday that some foreign investors have expressed interests to pick up a stake in the company following a recent rule change, but it was premature to comment on a possible deal.

Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways and SpiceJet are in talks with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)

