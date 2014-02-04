FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spiceworks raises $57 million led by Goldman Sachs
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Spiceworks raises $57 million led by Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Information-technology network company Spiceworks announced on Tuesday it had raised $57 million in venture-capital funding led by Goldman Sachs.

The Austin, Texas-based company said in a press release it would use the cash to introduce a new technology platform and develop new apps and content.

Previously, the company had raised $54 million in a series of four funding rounds, starting in 2006. Existing investors include Austin Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners, Adams Street Partners, and Tenaya Capital.

