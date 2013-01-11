FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No final settlement yet over Broadway's 'Spider-Man'
January 11, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

No final settlement yet over Broadway's 'Spider-Man'

Bernard Vaughan, Nate Raymond

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Producers of “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark” have for now resumed litigation with the Broadway musical’s ousted director Julie Taymor after failing to reach a final settlement of their litigation, court records show.

The development comes five months after Taymor reached a settlement in principle with 8 Legged Productions, the producer, in her copyright infringement case.

The “parties’ efforts to finalize a settlement have not yet been successful,” Charles Spada, a lawyer for Taymor, wrote in a Jan. 9 letter to U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan. But he said both sides were “hopeful that a final settlement can be reached within the next few days.”

The letter was made public on Thursday, and a trial is scheduled to begin on May 27.

The musical got off to a rough start in 2010 that included opening night delays, poor early reviews, injuries to actors and the firing of Taymor, who had previously won a Tony Award for directing “The Lion King.” She sued 8 Legged Productions in November 2011.

Any settlement is conditioned on 8 Legged Productions reaching a separate agreement with Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co, to extend its license to produce the musical in other venues, Spada wrote in a Dec. 19 letter to the judge, also made public on Thursday.

At that time, Marvel and 8 Legged Productions had been close to finalizing such an agreement, the letter said.

Dale Cendali, a lawyer for 8 Legged Productions, said settlement talks were continuing, and both sides hope to settle in the near future. She declined to say why a final settlement has not been reached.

Spada, Taymor’s lawyer, in an email, confirmed the “parties are still working together to try and resolve the matter.”

A spokesman for Marvel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

