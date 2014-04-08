FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French energy services group Spie confirms IPO plans
April 8, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

French energy services group Spie confirms IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - French energy services group Spie on Tuesday confirmed it plans to go public with an IPO that analysts have said could value the firm at 3 to 4 billion euros ($4.1-5.5 billion).

Spie, owned by private equity firms Ardian and Clayton Dubilier & Rice and by Quebec’s Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a statement it was ahead of schedule with its strategic planning and could now envisage a bourse listing.

French media said in late 2012 that Spie was considering a listing in 2014. ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

