UPDATE 1-France's Spie sets IPO share price at 14.50-17.50 euros

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - French electrical and mechanical engineering services group Spie set the price range on Monday for its long-awaited public share offer at 14.50 euro to 17.50 euros per share.

The shares are on offer until June 9 and trading is expected to begin on June 12.

The group, which shelved an earlier initial public offering in October 2014 because of poor demand, said it would issue 700 million euros ($767 million) worth of new shares and sell up to 6.26 million existing shares, or 4.17 percent of the company, now owned by executives. There is also an over-allotment option if demand is strong.

Spie was created in 1900 to work on the electrical infrastructure of the Paris Metro and it now provides a range of electrical and mechanical engineering services to a range of companies in the energy and communication industries.

Spie posted a 12.5 percent rise in operating profit to 334 million euros on sales up 14.5 percent at 5.22 billion euros last year, helped by acquisitions and growth outside France.

The price range it has set for the listing is lower than the 15 to 18.30 euros a share it had sought last year.

The company is owned by private equity funds Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Ardian, and the state-backed investment fund of Quebec. The Canadian fund has also pledged to buy 100-150 million euro worth of shares in the IPO.

“The main objective of the company’s offering of new shares is to reduce its indebtedness, in order to increase its financial flexibility and to pursue its development and growth strategy,” the company said in a statement, adding that it would also enable the current owners to sell some of their shares.

JP Morgan and UBS are acting as global coordinators for the flotation. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)