French energy services firm Spie picks banks for IPO - newspaper
#Financials
March 14, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

French energy services firm Spie picks banks for IPO - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Spie has chosen six banks to run a stock market listing in Autumn that could value the French electrical and mechanical engineering group at 3 to 4 billion euros ($4.2-5.6 billion), Les Echos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

The financial daily said Spie’s shareholders - private equity firms Ardian, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Quebec’s Caisse de depot et placement - picked six banks to run the deal - Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale, Barclays, UBS and HSBC.

Spie was not immediately available for comment.

The company, which provides mechanical and electrical engineering services to help companies and the public sector make facilities more energy-efficient, has 30,200 staff in 31 countries, according to its website.

The group posted sales of 4.217 billion euros ($5.87 billion)and earnings before interest and tax of 289.4 million euros ($403.06 million).

$1 = 0.7180 Euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus

